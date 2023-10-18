The liability date for the Residential Zoned Land Tax has been extended, so that farmers will not have to pay it until February 1 2025.

That's according to Claremorris based Fine Gael Councillor Tom Connolly.

This will allow for another annual mapping cycle to take place before landowners become subject to the tax.

During this period, landowners will be able to engage in the process and make a rezoning request to their local authority.

