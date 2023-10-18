Widespread rain is expected across this country today, with a number of weather warnings in place.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford are expected to be worst hit by Storm Babet, with a Status Orange rain warning in place until 1 o'clock this afternoon.

Status Yellow warnings are in effect for the rest of the country, which are due to expire between 6 and 8 o'clock this evening - while a similar advisory for the North will stay in place until tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann is warning of poor visibility and possible flooding.