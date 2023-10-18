The government is being urged to consider a temporary amnesty for learner drivers, in an effort to deal with, what's been described as, alarmingly long waiting times for driving tests in certain parts of the country.

The Rural Independent group of TDs says it's completely unacceptable that a learner driver in Kerry has to wait 45 weeks, while those booking tests in Clonmel in County Tipperary face wait times of 28 weeks.



Deputy Mattie McGrath is calling for anyone who has completed their mandatory driving lessons to be allowed to use their car without a qualified driver present until the issue is resolved: