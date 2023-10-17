A 39-year-old man who drove his Lamborghini at 217 kmph – more than twice the 100 kmph speed limit – along a stretch of the N17 in Co. Mayo during the recent Cannonball charity run was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €2,000 by a District Court Judge this afternoon (Tuesday).

James Wall, Sullom New Road, Little London, Talley, United Kingdom, was told by Judge Fiona Lydon at Castlebar District Court that his driving between Kilkelly and Claremorris on September 16 last was “unacceptable at any level”.

She added that Wall had no “regard for his own safety and the safety of others”.

Mr. Wall, a father of four, who was accompanied by his wife to court, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Through his counsel, David Staunton, the defendant expressed remorse for his actions and explained that he has since sold the vehicle involved, at a financial cost to himself, in a demonstration of good faith.

“Well he might be remorseful”, Judge Lydon commented towards the end of today’s hearing.

Garda John Barrett of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit gave evidence that he chased the Lamborghini Huaracan in a policing vehicle from Lismegan, Kilkelly to near Claremorris after it was detected travelling at 217 kmph.

Garda Barrett said he activated his blue lights and siren and stopped the vehicle at Castlegar, Claremorris. He said that when stopped the defendant was co-operative, accepted he had been speeding.

On broken white lines, over a 10 kilometre stretch, the defendant overtook up to a dozen vehicles in a single manoeuvre, the garda stated.

The vehicle involved was very powerful, with a 600 brake horsepower.

A roadside test for drugs and alcohol proved negative. The defendant was taken to Claremorris Garda Station and charged later with dangerous driving.

Mr. Staunton, defence counsel, told the court that Wall had been in a convoy participating in the Cannonball Charity Run. He did not seek to dispute the facts as outlined by the prosecution. He had “got caught up in the moment”.

Counsel said Wall fully accepted and acknowledged his behaviour was unacceptable in any circumstances and since his arrest he was completed a driver awareness course.

He added that the defendant’s wife, who accompanied him to court, had been met with the news that her husband, who was in Ireland on a charity run, was in a police station in Ireland.

The matter had caused huge stress for the defendant’s family, counsel indicated.

After hearing the facts of the case and the plea for mitigation outlined by counsel, Judge Lydon indicated that she would not be imposing a custodial sentence.

She fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.