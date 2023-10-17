A popular shop in Claremorris has announced its closure on social media.

Smyths Newsagents & Bookstore in Claremorris, announced this morning that they will close after almost 90 years in business.

The shop, which is located on Main Street, has been open since 1935 and will close its doors for the final time on Friday, October 27

In a statement on social media they say....

After almost 90 years trading it comes with great sadness to announce the closure of Smyths Newsagents (or little Smyths as it was often referred to).

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers, neighbours and friends for their custom and support over the years. We would also like to thank all our staff for their commitment and contribution to the business.

Míle Buíochas. The Smyth Family.