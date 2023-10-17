A public meeting is to take place tonight with regards to the potential closure of the Bonniconlon Post Office.

Fine Gael Councillor John O’Hara says that the position of post master has been adversited for two months.

He says that the manager of the shop where the post office is located has applied for the position but it is not possible for the facility to run on the funding that is being provided by an post.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Annie May Reape says that the potential closure could be ‘another nail in the coffin’ for a village like Bonniconlon.

The meeting begins this evening (Tuesday October 17) at 8:00pm in the Community Centre.

(Photo - Google Earth)