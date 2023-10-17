TG4 are to air a documentary this Wednesday night detailing the life of Redemptorist priest Tony Flannery.

A native of Attymon, Co Galway, Mr Flannery was suspended from public ministry by the Vatican in 2012 for expressing his support of women’s ordination, optional clerical celibacy, same sex relationships and his liberal view on homosexuality.

11 years ago, he was summoned to Rome by the Superioe General of the Redemptorists.

Here he learned that complaints had been made to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, about his writing in Reality Magazine.

With contrubtions from Mr Flannery himself, his friends and family, ‘Misneach: Tony Flannery’ has been described as a documentary that ‘gives a voice to a priest who has been sidelined by the church he has devoted his life to.’

The programme airs this Wednesday night (October 18) at 9:30pm on TG4.