Sterling Engineering have announced 50 new jobs for their Galway branch.

The company is a provider of outsourced engineering services for manufacturing companies.

These include companies that work in the sectors of medical technologies, life science, automotive, food and beverage industries.

50 new jobs are planned to be created in Galway with the establishment of its EMEA HQ in Galway City.

Sterling Engineering is a $56 million company founded in Chicago in 1969.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.