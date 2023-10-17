The strike by health and community workers, due to begin today, has been called off.

It follows crunch talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, which ended in the early hours of this morning.

5,000 workers employed in the community and voluntary sector were due to start industrial action in their attempts to achieve pay parity with HSE staff.

Fórsa, SIPTU and the INMO have confirmed a set of proposals have been brokered - including pay increases backdated to April 2023, along with commitments to address the funding issues in the sector.

Brian Conroy of Cheshire Home in Bohola was due to strike with co workers today. He has been giving more information on what has unfolded to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: