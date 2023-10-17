The Mayo IFA Executive will host a National IFA election hustling meeting for all Mayo IFA members this evening.

This meeting takes place as the Travellers Friend Hotel Castlebar at 8:00pm.

Mayo IFA Chairman Jarlath Walsh has issued an open invitation to all IFA members in the county to come to the meeting.

He says this will offer a chance to listen to and question the candidates for IFA President and Deputy President.

Francie Gorman of Co Laois and Limerick native Martin Stapleton are both in the running for position of President of the organisation.

Galway man Pat Murphy will contest the Deputy President election against Alice Doyle of Wexford.