A Status Orange rainfall warning is in effect for three counties in the south of the country.



It's set to remain in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon, along with Status Yellow rain warning for the rest of Munster and Kilkenny.



A Yellow warning will also come into place for Connacht between 12:00pm today and 1:00pm tomorrow.

Spells of heavy rain and blustery easterly winds can be expected at times across the region.

Possible impacts include localized flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.

These conditions come as Storm Babet arrives in Ireland, having greater impact on southern regions.

