A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning will be in place for all Connacht counties tomorrow.

The warning comes into play at 12:00pm on Tuesday October 17 and will last until the same time on Wednesday October 18.

Spells of heavy rain and blustery easterly winds can be expected at times.

Possible impacts include localized flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.

These conditions come as Storm Babet arrives in Ireland, having greater impact on southern regions.

