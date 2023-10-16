Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 33-year-old Peter Kora who is missing from his home in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo since Thursday 12th October, 2023.



Peter is described as being 5’ 7” and of a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Peter was wearing when he went missing.



Peter was last seen in the Park in Ballyhaunis on Saturday afternoon, 14th October, 2023 at approximately 3.30pm.



Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.



Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.