Professor Kevin Barry, Consultant General Surgeon at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) and Director of National Surgical Training Programmes in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, has been admitted as a Member of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.

Professor Barry was among a group of 63 esteemed surgical educators who were inducted at a recent ceremony in Chicago.

He has been a Consultant General Surgeon at Mayo University Hospital, where he established a Symptomatic Breast Clinic, since 1999. In 2008, he joined the Symptomatic Breast team at Galway University Hospitals, where he continues to work closely with the multidisciplinary team, before joining the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 2021 as Director of National Surgical Training Programmes.

Catherine Donohoe, Hospital Manager at MUH has commended him saying they are extremely proud of Professor Barry who has dedicated so much of his time to Mayo University Hospital. “He is a highly respected and recognised Consultant at the hospital and the wider health care system nationally we are delighted to congratulate him on his induction as a member of American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.”

Professor Barry says the award means a lot to him on a personal level and acknowledged the great support and encouragement that he has received over the years from Consultant colleagues at both Mayo and Galway University Hospitals, in developing both undergraduate and postgraduate models of medical education and training within the Saolta Hospital network.

Midwest News hopes to speak to Professor Barry later this week on his latest achievement.