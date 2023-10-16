



Galway University Hospitals (GUH)has announced the appointment of Niamh O’Brien and Una Madden to the role of Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) Coordinators.

The Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinator acts as the main contact between patients, their families, carers and the hospital. They ensure that the patient voice is heard either through the patient directly or through a nominated representative. They help to resolve issues for patients and their families and work towards improving the patient experience at any available opportunity.



Niamh a native of Galway previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist on the infection prevention and control team in GUH. Prior to that she worked as a nurse and Clinical Nurse Manager in Portiuncula University Hospital for 15 years.

Una also a native of Galway trained as a midwife in UHG before heading to London where she worked as a Community Midwife. She moved back to Galway in 2021 and worked in the maternity department in UHG until taking up her new role in PALS.