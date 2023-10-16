Sister hotels, Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castle have both been listed in the Top 10 European resorts by the readers of the renowned travel bible, Condé Nast. The five-star Ashford Castle secured fourth place with the Lodge at Ashford Castle taking the eighth spot.

Condé Nast’s annual awards celebrate its readers’ favourite hotels, cruises, countries, cities, spas and more. People vote in their thousands to share their top destinations around the world.

Part of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection, both hotels are situated on a 350-acre estate in Cong, Co Mayo and the awards pay testament to the teams that create unforgettable experiences for guests.

Both hotels are one of a very few hotel collections to have two properties in the resort category .

Niall Rochford, General Manager of the Ashford Castle estate says they are delighted to be recognised among an elite group of the top resorts in Europe. “We appreciate every vote and every piece of feedback. Thanks to every guest who voted for Ashford Castle and The Lodge.”