With just 24 hours to go to indefinite strike action by Section 39-funded organisations, John Dolan, CEO of the Disability Federation of Ireland is calling on all parities to continue to work to find a sustainable and fair resolution, so as the strike action can be called off.

John says it’s clear from listening to various Ministers and commentators speaking over the weekend and today that attempts are being made to put in place a solution to stop the planned strike action from tomorrow morning.

The workers preparing for strike action provide care, personal support and community support to some of the most vulnerable in our society and across the county work with Cheshire Ireland, Western Care, The Irish Wheelchair Association and Ability West among others. They are seeking long sought after wage increases and parity of pay with HSE employed workers doing similar jobs.

John Dolan is warning that if this strike goes ahead it will be disastrous at a number of levels, not least for disabled people and for their families.

"No one wants this strike, least of all the disabled people, the workers and the disability organisations but, they have all watched what inadequate funding has done to their services and to the sector for the past number of years.

He is calling on all parties to work towards a fair and sustainable solution.