A self employed builder in the Westport area, earning 60,000 euro a year, contacted councillor Christy Hyland in recent days to ask how long would he need to be unemployed to qualify to apply for social housing in the area.

That’s according to the Independent councillor who says this man is not the only person on a good salary unable to get a mortgage from a bank, that is enough to buy a house in Westport.

A person on a salary of 60,000 per anum can get four times their salary in a mortgage, but, 240,000 euro, is not enough to buy any house in the Westport area, according to councillor Hyland.

Councillor Hyland campaigned for years to get the income limits increased to qualify for social housing. The limits were raised this year from 27, 500 per year for two adults and two children, up to 32,500, but he argues, two people on the minimum wage in full employment now won't qualify for social housing in Mayo.

He's been outlining his concerns to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley.