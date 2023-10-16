A nursing home in rural Mayo has seen its rate bill doubled since last year to almost 27,000 euro per anum, and yet the facility has no public lighting or footpaths.

That’s just one example of the many businesses, particularly small businesses in the county that are facing anything from 200 to 400 percent increase in their annual rate bill next year.

Businesses on the main streets of our towns are being hit the hardest, and elected councillors insist that the valuation system needs to be immediately addressed and changed if small businesses are to survive in our town centres.

The matter was discussed at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council and councillors discussed trying to introduce a scheme in their 2024 budget to ensure that any Mayo business with a valuation less than 10,000 euro would not have to pay any increase in rates next year, however, that proposal will have to be approved during the Budget meeting before any such scheme is introduced.

Westport based Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn says the valuation system as it stands is unfair, and is weighed heavily in favour of the large stores based on the outskirts of our towns, rather than in favour of businesses on our main streets.

He says this Thursday, October 19th, is an important date for any business that is faced with what it believes is an unfair valuation. Thursday is the last date for receipt of appeals against the valuation imposed.

Speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley councillor Flynn explained why it is vital that those faced with excessive valuations, appeal to the valuation office before that date...