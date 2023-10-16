The closure of the post office in Bonniconlon would be ‘another nail in the coffin’ to the local area, according to one local councillor.

Fianna Fail councillor Annie May Reape is calling on the government to fund the post office as it is not sustainable in its current financial situation.

Cllr Reape says that applications have been open for a number of weeks to take over the post office and she hopes that someone will take up this offer.

She has been giving more information on this to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: