The government is making efforts to evacuate around 40 Irish citizens from Gaza.



It comes as Israel prepares to launch an offensive in the occupied territory, following warnings to the one million people in northern Gaza to leave.



The only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is finally expected to open this morning, allowing aid to enter and foreign nationals to evacuate.



Speaking in Paris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland is working with its partners to bring Irish people to safety if necessary.