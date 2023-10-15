The Mayo IFA Executive will host a National IFA election hustling meeting for all Mayo IFA members next week.

This meeting takes place this coming Tuesday (October 17) in the Travellers Friend Hotel Castlebar at 8:00pm.

Mayo IFA Chairman Jarlath Walsh has issued an open invitation to all IFA members in the county to come to the meeting.

He says this will offer a chance to listen to and question the candidates for IFA President and Deputy President.

Mr Walsh has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: