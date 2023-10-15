The humanitarian disaster unfolding now in Gaza will get worse, according to Christian Aid Ireland.

It says it's so important EU leaders stand up and say 'stop this cannot happen'.

The Israeli Prime Minister has told troops "the next stage is coming", pointing to a ground invasion of Gaza.

The World Health Organisation has strongly condemned Israel's repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza.

Christian Aid Ireland Head of Policy and Advocacy Conor O'Neill feels the European Union hasn't done enough to protect civilians.