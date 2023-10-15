Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road, at Cloneish, Co. Roscommon, yesterday evening, Saturday 14th October 2023

The collision occurred at approximately 5:15pm and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Ballinasaloe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased later in the evening.

No other injuries have been reported.

The R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road, remains closed this morning. Local diversions are in place.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on this road between the hours of 4:45pm and 5:30pm and has camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.