A Speed limit review in County Sligo will be carried out in 2024.

That’s according to the Chair of the Strategic Policy Committee on Infrastructure and Environment, Cllr Thomas Walsh.



Cllr. Walsh raised a Notice of Motion asking Sligo County Council for an update on the speed review for County Sligo and if a number of roads can be nominated for review in advance of a county wide review.



Sligo County Council confirmed to the councillor that a Review of Sligo's Speed Limit Bye-Laws is due to be carried out in 2024.

This review must be carried out in accordance with the Department of Transport document Guidelines for Setting and Managing Speed Limits in Ireland.

It is expected that an update to these guidelines will be published later in 2023.



Cllr. Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.