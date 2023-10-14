Budget 2024 provided a boost to sheep farmers, with a new €8/ewe payment, to bring the Sheep Improvement Scheme payment to €20/ewe.



Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue allocated an additional €40m for ACRES and €21m extra for organics.



A payment of €200/suckler cow has been maintained, a €6.5m dairy calf-to-beef scheme continued and an €8m fund for tillage farmers is in place.



Farmers who import slurry will be able to avail of a 70% TAMS grant, with a new higher investment ceiling, yet to be confirmed, for all farmers installing slurry storage.



The Department of Agriculture’s budget fell by €199m on 2023 and now stands at just over 2% of Government expenditure.



Barry Murphy who is the Deputy News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.