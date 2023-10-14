A number of local students have been announced as winners of the 2023 Naughton Scholarship.

The Naughton Scholarship programme rewards students for their accomplishments to date and encourages and supports them through their undergraduate studies.

Fields of study include science, technology, engineering and maths in Ireland’s Universities.

The winners are listed in full in today’s Irish Times.

The local award recipients are:

Evan Reilly, St Colman’s College, Claremorris

Shashank Nair, Summerhill College, Sligo

Daniel Hughes, Roscommon CBS Secondary School, Roscommon

Marc Gannon, Ballinamore Community School, Leitrim

Lucy Garrett, Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill, Galway

Adam McIntyre, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Galway

Robert Urquhart, Presentation College Athenry, Galway