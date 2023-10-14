A number of local students have been announced as winners of the 2023 Naughton Scholarship.
The Naughton Scholarship programme rewards students for their accomplishments to date and encourages and supports them through their undergraduate studies.
Fields of study include science, technology, engineering and maths in Ireland’s Universities.
The winners are listed in full in today’s Irish Times.
The local award recipients are:
Evan Reilly, St Colman’s College, Claremorris
Shashank Nair, Summerhill College, Sligo
Daniel Hughes, Roscommon CBS Secondary School, Roscommon
Marc Gannon, Ballinamore Community School, Leitrim
Lucy Garrett, Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill, Galway
Adam McIntyre, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Galway
Robert Urquhart, Presentation College Athenry, Galway