A Castlebar native has been reunited with members of her family after being shot in Australia last week.

Eileen Gibbons remains at a hospital in Darwin and yesterday she and her daughter Silvia were reunited with Eileen’s mother Anne and aunt Marian Langan who travelled from Mayo to be at her bedside.

Almost two weeks ago, the 38 year old mother of one was shot by her ex partner Ralph Donald in Darwin, Australia.

Mr Donald (38) is believed to have turned the gun on himself after shooting Ms Gibbons and was pronounced dead following the arrival of armed Northern Territory Police at around 6:30pm on October 3.

Ms Gibbons is recovering from injuries sustained to her abdominal area following the incident.

She is pictured with her daughter, mother and aunt along with the most recent copy of the Connaught Telegraph, with the front page detailing the massive response to the GoFundMe page set up to aid Ms Gibbons’ recovery.

(photo credit Irish Times/ Connaught Telegraph)