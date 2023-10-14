Two people have died in separate road collisions in Limerick and Louth overnight.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of either collision to contact them.



A male pedestrian died following a collision with two cars on the Dublin Road in Castletroy in Limerick just before 10:00pm last night.



The driver of one car failed to remain at the scene, while the male driver in his 40s, as well as a female adult passenger of the second car, are being treated in University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries.



Meanwhile, a man in his 30s has died after the car he was in collided with a tractor on the M1 northbound between Junctions 12 and 14 at around 2:00am.



Two other male occupants of the car, in their 20s and 60s, are being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



Both scenes are closed while technical examinations take place.



Gardaí­ in Limerick and Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either collision, as well as those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.