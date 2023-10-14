Two people have died in separate road collisions in Limerick and Louth overnight.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of either collision to contact them.
A male pedestrian died following a collision with two cars on the Dublin Road in Castletroy in Limerick just before 10:00pm last night.
The driver of one car failed to remain at the scene, while the male driver in his 40s, as well as a female adult passenger of the second car, are being treated in University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, a man in his 30s has died after the car he was in collided with a tractor on the M1 northbound between Junctions 12 and 14 at around 2:00am.
Two other male occupants of the car, in their 20s and 60s, are being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Both scenes are closed while technical examinations take place.
Gardaí in Limerick and Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either collision, as well as those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.