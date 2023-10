The Labour Party says it's 'unworkable' to ask someone in their late 30s or 40s to join the Gardai and take a training allowance that is less than the minimum wage.

The Party's Justice Spokesperson said the latest move by the Minister Justice to bolster Garda numbers by increasing the entry age is tone deaf.

The Garda training allowance is currently €305 a week.

Aodhan O Riordain said raising the age limit for entry will not solve the problems faced by Gardaí: