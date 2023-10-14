As part of operation Tara, Gardaí from the Mayo, Roscommon and Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted two searches simultaneously on Thursday 12th October 2023, at approximately 7.30am.

They were assisted by Gardaí from the Roscommon and Castlerea Units, the Garda National Dog unit, Armed Support units from the Western Region, and Divisional Traffic Units.

During the course of the searches, €15,130 cash, €1,520 controlled drugs, and drugs paraphernalia were seized.

Further to a search in the area of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, a man (30’s) was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Roscommon area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a search at a separate location in the area of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, a man (20’s) was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Roscommon area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.