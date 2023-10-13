A Stroke Awareness Day, organised by Castlebar Rotary Club in conjunction with Murray Ambulance Service and local health professionals takes place tomorrow(Sat) in Castlebar.

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke and this free event, to be held in SuperValu, Castlebar is open to any adult who wishes to get their blood pressure taken. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

A visit to the stroke awareness day will enable people, who do not have regular medical treatment, to identify factors which may lead to a stroke. All who attend will be offered a blood pressure check.

Attendance is free, no appointment is required, and a visit is potentially life-saving, so please visit SuperValu, Castlebar, on October 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.