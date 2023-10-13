Recruitment is now underway as 25 new jobs were announced today at CBE in Claremorris.

The new positions are in the company’s software development division.

CBE develop and supply electronic point of sale (EPoS) solutions for the retail and hospitality sectors.

Set up in 1980 by Gerard Concannon and his wife Catherine, it has grown to become one of the largest EPoS providers in Europe.

Following significant market research with the support of Enterprise Ireland, the company is preparing to build on its presence in the UK and expand into new markets within the Eurozone.

As part of the current expansion, Enterprise Ireland is supporting the recruitment of the new positions in the company and is working with it on a joint R&D project to integrate a number of software solutions to enhance the company’s product offering.

Gearóid Concann is the Managing Director of CBE and this lunchtime Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley congratulated him on the company's latest development...