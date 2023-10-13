A pay and parity dispute involving thousands of health and social care workers, known as Section 39 workers, is set to result in indefinite strike action from Tuesday next.

The workers involved in organisations locally like Western Care, Cheshire Homes Ireland, The Irish Wheelchair Association, Ability West and others will withdraw their services from Tuesday if the long running dispute is not resolved. The workers provide care, personal support and community support to some of the most vulnerable in society.

Unions representing the staff involved say they want the same pay and conditions as those in similar roles who are directly employed by Government agencies.

Minister of State Dara Calleary says he supports the workers involved and has raised their plight at the Fianna Fail Parliamentary Party Meeting earlier this week, and speaking on the Tommy Marren programme on Midwest News today Minister Calleary vowed to do all he can over the next number of days to get a resolution for all involved…



