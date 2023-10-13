Considering the demand for housing locally and nationally at present, it is necessary for local authorities, to look at providing modular homes for the many left lingering on local housing lists.

That’s the strong view of Ballinrobe based Independent councillor Patsy O’Brien.

The councillor raised the matter at the monthly meeting of the Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District.

He said that modular homes were quickly put in place by the department of housing for Ukrainian refugees in Claremorris recently, and the development did not have to go through all the regular planning bureaucracy, that inevitably delays delivery.

Cllr O’Brien says he now wants similar developments, going through the same processes, for the many individuals and families on the local authority housing lists in Mayo.

As the Chairperson of the county’s Special Policy Committee (SPC) on Housing he has also called for housing to be put on the agenda for the next monthly meeting of Mayo County Council – as he told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that housing is one of the biggest issues locally at present and it needs to be discussed at county level to see what can be done to address the shortage in supply….