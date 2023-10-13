A Ballyhaunis councillor has expressed his concern about the decision by the National Transport Authority to withdraw funding for a Smarter Travel project in the town.

Councillor John Cribbin says 18 months ago, €170,000 was allocated to Ballyhaunis for two projects of works along the N60, regarding footpaths, lighting and a pedestrian crossing.

After continuous delays in the commencement of the project, the councillor had contacted the Head of Roads at Mayo County Council over recent months, and was assured the funding was still in place for the project.

Last week, councillor Cribbin was contacted by the Head of Roads at the local authority and was informed that the funding for the two projects had been pulled by the National Transport Authority.

The councillor is angered by the failure to deliver on works promised, and furthermore is concerned that this is likely to happen in other parts of the county, where money has been allocated and announced, and then withdrawn.

The Fine Gael councillor raised the matter at the October monthly meeting of Mayo County Council. He has been telling Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about his frustration with the situation....