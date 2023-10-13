Gardaí seized a quantity of drugs and €15,000 in cash following search operations in the Rooskey area of County Roscommon yesterday.

Two men were arrested in connection with the find.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Roscommon Longford Divisional Drug Unit – assisted by Divisional Traffic Units – conducted search operations under warrants at two separate residences in Rooskey.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb. Approximately €15,000 in cash of various denominations was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested and detained at Roscommon Garda station for questioning. Both have since been released from custody pending an investigation file being submitted to the DPP.

The searches were part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Roscommon/Longford/Mayo Division.