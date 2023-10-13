The seventh in a series of "Building Better Business" events will take place in Ballina Arts Centre today with Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary.

Building Better Business is open to businesses across Mayo, Galway and Roscommon and will focus on the opportunities and challenges presented by digital transformation and the transition to a low carbon economy.

In addition to mainstage discussions, experts will be on hand to talk through a range of business supports available from Government. The event also offers a networking opportunity for businesses to connect with and learn from others who have already taken steps on their green and digital journeys.

The event will feature stands from various bodies including government agencies which can support businesses such as Skillnet Ireland, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Microfinance Ireland.

Guest speakers will advise attendees on the challenges and opportunities of decarbonisation and digital transformation.

Building Better Business will also feature an update on the West Regional Enterprise Plan by its Chair, Evelyn O’Toole, who will outline the progress of the Plan and its impact in the areas of digital transformation and the transition to a low carbon economy.

Building Better Business for the West takes place at the Ballina Arts Centre today (Friday October 13th) from 9am. Registration is not required.