One of the largest Christmas events in Galway is set to return this yuletide and will bring with it up to 200 hundred jobs over the festive period.

Elf Town is returning to the Galway Racecourse for Christmas 2023 and is now looking to hire over 200 staff for a variety of different roles.

Elf Town is a two hour Christmas experience based in three buildings and over four floors with those who make it to the end getting a chance to meet Santa Claus and have a private meeting with the big man.Skip Ad

Families will meet Glitterpants, Jack Frost, Santa’s Reindeer, Postie and many more characters.

It regularly attracts 40,000+ visitors to the event and will open its doors for the festive season on Friday the 24th of November and will run each weekend until Saturday the 23rd of December with some midweek dates also available.

Elf town is now recruiting actors and event staff for the upcoming season.

Anyone interested can submit an application through elftown.ie