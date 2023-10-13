25 new jobs have been announced today at CBE in Claremorris.

The new positions are in the company’s software development division.

CBE develop and supply electronic point of sale (EPoS) solutions for the retail and hospitality sectors.

Set up in 1980 by Gerard Concannon and his wife Catherine, it has grown to become one of the largest EPoS providers in Europe.

CBE’s global expansion continues as they now support installations in Canada, Australia, Denmark, The Isle of Man, and Algeria.

Following significant market research with the support of Enterprise Ireland,the company is preparing to build on its presence in the UK and expand into new markets within the Eurozone.

As part of the current expansion, Enterprise Ireland is supporting the recruitment of the new positions in CBE and is working with it on a joint R&D project to integrate a number of software solutions to enhance the company’s product offering.

CBE’s Managing Director Gearóid Concannon says they are delighted to share the details of their growth ambition and announce these new roles. “We are experiencing high growth, which is increasing demand across all of our services. Both the retail & hospitality sectors are undergoing a significant transformation, embracing innovative technology. Innovation through continuous Research and Development has been the cornerstone of our business and it is through this that we have increased our market share in Ireland and significantly grown in our export markets year-on-year.”

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Dara Calleary told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley that the further expansion of CBE is welcome news for the region…