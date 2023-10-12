Former president of Ireland, Ballina native Mary Robinson has described Israel's response to last weekend's attacks by Hamas as a collective punishment against a whole population in Gaza, many of whom do not support the militant group.

Speaking on RTE this afternoon he said she was glad to hear US President Joe Biden speak about the need for Israel to follow the rules of war.

However, Mrs Robinson added that Israel is in serious breach of its obligations.

Mrs Robinson said that protection for civilians has to be increased and "safe havens" need to be offered if ground troops enter Gaza from Israel.

The former president said that Ireland has already been a "very good voice in acknowledging the suffering of occupation and the continual problems of Palestinians over decades."

But people need to think about accountability, she added.

"Israel does not want to be accountable. The United States has not supported the International Criminal Court in relation to Israel. It does in relation to Ukraine, but not Israel and Western countries have been, to say the least, ambivalent and have not supported. Now is the time to support accountability."

She said that "Ireland may be able to play a role here".

Mrs Robinson became emotional as she spoke about the death of Kim Damti last weekend.

The 22-year old Irish-Israeli woman died after a Hamas attack at a music festival in Israel.