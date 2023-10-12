Health and housing are the two areas from Budget 2024 in which opposition parties found most disappointing.

That's according to Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh.

She says that most of the funding announced for additional beds and staff in the healthcare sector are ones that are already in place, and money announced in the budget has already been spent.

Additionally, the Deputy says there was more room for additional housing measures particularly social and affordable housing.

Measures brought in to combat the cost of living have been welcomed by all particularly the deferal of excise duty on fuel until next year.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the general reaction from the Sinn Fein party regarding this year's Budget....