To mark the centenary of the foundation of the state this Saturday, October 14th, as part of its Decade of Centenaries Programme Mayo County Council is hosting a seminar.

It will be a series of talks on various aspects of the “Birth of the Nation” to be held in Castlebar Courthouse and will explore the economic, social and political challenges that faced the new state in 1923.

It will explore how a state beset with deep divisions met the challenges and how successful we have been at achieving the vision of those who were there at the birth of our nation.

It gets underway at 3.30pm

The Speakers include:

Diarmaid Ferriter, historian

Justine McCarthy, author and journalist

Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union

Chair: Senator Marie-Louise O’Donnell.