The Red Carnation Hotel Collection has announced three new promotions for long-serving staff members at The Ashford Estate.

The announcement includes the appointment of Mr Niall Rochford as Managing Director of The Ashford Estate. Niall has been the General Manager of Ashford Castle for the past 21 years. His new position as Managing Director will see him lead the estate and the two hotel properties on the estate’s grounds, Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

The hotel group also announced the promotion of Lisa Toomey to Hotel Manager at Ashford Castle and Peter Fergus to General Manager of The Lodge at Ashford Castle.

Lisa started her career at Ashford Castle in 2017 as Director of Food and Beverage and was promoted to Director of Operations in 2019.

While, Westport-native Peter Fergus joined the Ashford Estate family in 2018 as Hotel Manager at the four-star Lodge at Ashford Castle.