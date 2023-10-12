An Irishwoman who suffered serious injuries after being shot by her Australian ex-partner has been reunited with her one-year-old child for the first time since the attack.

According to today's Irish Independent, social care worker Eileen Gibbons remains in a critical condition ­after she sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a house in Millner, a suburb of the northern city of Darwin, last week.

Her ex-partner is believed to have taken his own life after shooting Ms Gibbons last Tuesday evening.

Ms Gibbons, who emigrated to Australia 11 years ago, is originally from Castlebar and has a daughter, Sylvia.

Ms Gibbons’s mother Ann is travelling to Australia to be by her bedside.

Her cousin, Enda O’Brien says she is still in critical condition, but has been able to speak and is responding well to treatment.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up over the weekend, has raised almost €100,000.