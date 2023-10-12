RTE is exploring the possibility of selling off part of it's Donnybrook campus to raise revenue.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst is among representatives of the broadcaster due before the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

Kevin Bakhurst will tell the committee that a complete sale of its site in Donnybrook - which had been suggested - is unlikely at this point.

He will tell the PAC that short-term cash reserves are 'solid' but will reiterate the plea for a reform of the public service broadcasting funding model.

He'll add that RTE is managing the finances 'carefully' amid a fall in tv licence fee funding.

Yesterday, the Media Minister Catherine Martin confirmed the State's New Economy and Recovery Authority - known as NewERA - found a 21 million euro drop in licence fee payments this year, while a further 40 million euro loss is expected next year.

They're due before the committee at half past 9.