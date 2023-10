It's claimed drug dealers are using the farming community as ATMs.

An investigation by Irish Country Living has found young farmers are accessing cocaine via social media, driving an increase in numbers attending addiction services.

Drugs counsellors say it's young farmers aged 18 to 30 who are most affected in rural Ireland, with farms being put in jeopardy by drug debts.

Caitriona Morrissey, Deputy Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, says it's devastating farming families.