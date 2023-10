Permanent TSB has introduced a new feature on its app to help prevent fraud scams.

'PTSB Protect' will alert customers if they get a text with a fraudulent link or block them from accessing suspicious websites on their phone.

It'll scan users text messages whether they are running the app or not, but the bank itself has no access to info on your phone.

It's understood to be the first bank in the world to integrate this type of feature in their mobile app.