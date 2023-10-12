Formal confirmation of support for a new garda station in county Sligo has been given by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

That's according to local councillor Marie Casserly, who says correspondence was given at the recent JPC meeting in the county.

Initially, she says, support wasn't given for the construction of a new station as Letterkenny was the divisional headquarters, however following the news that Sligo/Leitrim is to become its own division the need is now there for an adequate state of the art Garda station.

A business case has now been submitted and plans can begin in the near future for a new facility in the town.

Independent councillor Casserly told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the correspondence received from the Garda Commissioner....