Coroners from all over the Republic of Ireland will descend on the Mount Falcon Hotel near Ballina this weekend for the annual conference of the Coroners Society of Ireland.

The host for the event will be the President of the Society, Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald Loftus from Crossmolina.

Dr. Eleanor, who is the coroner for North Mayo, is the first President of the Society from Co. Mayo.

She succeeded her late father-in-law, Dr. Michael Loftus as Coroner for North Mayo.

The conference starts on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

Topics to be discussed will include the topical matter of rising road traffic fatalities in Ireland.

The issue will be addressed on Friday afternoon by Velma Burns, Research Manager at the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

On Friday morning, Suzi Lyons of the Health Research Board will reveal statistics on drugs and alcohol related deaths and deaths in the homeless.

The conference will also be addressed by officials from the Department of Justice who will address the meetings on the need for coronial reform.

A number of foreign dignatories will be attending including Judge James Healy-Pratt, the Deputy Coroner for East Sussex.

Many issues of concerns to coroners will be discussed including the lack of support for coroners and deputy coroners and the revision of their remuneration which has not taken place for more than 20 years.

One of the masters of ceremonies for the varied social events will be Pat O’Connor, Coroner for the District of Mayo.